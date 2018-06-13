Power utility Eskom says it cannot guarantee a secure electricity supply as workers embark on illegal industrial action and planned lunchtime pickets this week.

Wage negotiations between the financially distressed company and labour unions deadlocked last week‚ resulting in a dispute declaration and the rolling out of mass action by the National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA.

Despite the unions vowing they would not embark on an illegal strike‚ Eskom said on Wednesday that there had been disruptions at several power stations‚ affecting some units‚ while coal could not be delivered at some operations.

Unions are demanding between 9% and 15% wage hikes for Eskom staffers‚ however‚ management has made a 0% offer citing financial constraints as it struggles to turn the ailing‚ over indebted company around.

Eskom acting GE for Risk and Sustainability Thava Govender told reporters at a briefing in Johannesburg that protesters had prevented employees from entering power stations in Mpumalanga‚ barricading entrances and threatening workers who reported for duty.