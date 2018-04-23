The Western Cape government is probing allegations that water is being stolen as it makes its way from the Bergrivier dam to the Misverstand weir.

Local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning MEC‚ Anton Bredell‚ said that a coordinated law enforcement response had been put in place to catch anyone trying to illegally divert the water intended for the Saldanha area.

The Bergrivier dam sluices have been opened to release 5-million cubic meters to the parched Misverstand dam that had been predicted to run out of water later this week.

“We understand that there have been attempts by some to extract water irregularly as it heads towards Misverstand‚” he said.

This included attempts to channel water from the river to off-stream dams and other illegal extraction mechanisms. He warned anyone caught doing this would face harsh penalties.