“The premier felt that it was within her rights to tweet like that because according to the constitution‚ she has freedom of expression. That was her view - that there is nothing wrong she has done‚” said Mkhwebane. In contradiction‚ however‚ Zille had apologised for the offensive tweet last year shortly after it sparked outrage.

Regarding the apology‚ Mkhwebane said: “Her apology can be interpreted as recognition of the negative impact the tweet had on the dignity of a section of the South African population.” She added that while Zille had freedom of expression‚ her tweet was offensive and insensitive

The former DA leader had been placed on suspension for the tweet in March last year‚ a move‚ however‚ which she said was extremely harsh.

She said the party had failed to follow proper party procedures when considering her suspension.

In a nine-page letter motivating why she should not be suspended‚ Zille said black people who shared the same views as her on colonialism were not treated in the same manner.

Zille had made her motivation letter public moments after the DA confirmed her suspension.

“Given that so many black South Africans have expressed exactly the same views on the legacy of colonialism as I have (only in more forceful terms) and given that the DA has never raised any concerns about these views‚ let alone repudiated them‚ and has no written policy on the matter‚ I drew the conclusion that a contributing reason to my being charged is the fact that I am not black‚” said Zille.

“Other events of the past few months have led me and others to the conclusion that‚ in certain instances‚ DA members are treated differentially on the basis of race‚” she said.