Randy Crawford is coming to South Africa for farewell tour

American jazz and R&B singer Randy Crawford will be making her way to these shores.

Big Concerts confirmed that Crawford will be performing in the country as part of her Farewell Tour.

She will be regaling audiences with her hits in Cape Town on 23rd October 2018 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest and Pretoria on 26th October 2018 at the Sun Arena, Time Square.

This will be the last opportunity for South African fans to hear the Knock On Wood singer perform as she is retiring.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on Thursday 14th June at 9am with Discovery Card holders getting an exclusive 48 hour pre-sale from 9am on Tuesday 12th June.