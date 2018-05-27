The Democratic Alliance has dismissed a report that senior DA leaders are plotting to form a breakaway true liberal party as nothing more than rumours and gossip.

The City Press said on Sunday that‚ angry about the direction the party was taking under the leadership of Mmusi Maimane‚ senior leaders had been holding consultations and were said to be keen on getting Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to lead the new party.

DA national spokeswoman Refiloe Nt'sekhe said on Sunday that the party had held its biggest and most diverse federal congress last month.

She said the congress had brought together thousands of delegates who had reaffirmed their confidence in the party and the leadership they had elected.