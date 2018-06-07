Former president Jacob Zuma says free tertiary education should have been implemented in South Africa more than a decade ago - and if it had been‚ the country would have produced job creators rather than job seekers.

Zuma‚ who was referred to as a “blesser for free education in South Africa”‚ was addressing the Congress of South African Students on free education in Durban on Wednesday.

He described the implementation of free higher education as a turning point in South Africa’s history‚ saying it was a decision that would be appreciated in years to come.

“We forget about the elements that make education so important because we should have declared free education more than 10 years back. We would be very far now in terms of what is that we are doing in every level in our country‚” he said.

“This decision will be appreciated by people in many years to come because‚ for the first time‚ we have said‚ ‘Let’s use our resources to empower ourselves in order to change the quality of life [in] our country’. Implementing free tertiary education was a turning point of our history‚” he said.