They claimed that they were shocked to hear a member of the provincial task team announce on a local community radio station that the region had been disbanded.

“We also understand that the Lower South Coast and Harry Gwala regions have been disbanded and yet no reasons were shared on why the national leadership disbanded the Moses Mabhida region‚” he said‚ reading from a prepared statement.

Ngcobo has appealed to the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) that Moses Mabhida region should not participate in the upcoming provincial conference because there has been no effort on the part of the provincial task team to address their concerns.

“In our region Moses Mabhida‚ should branches be granted permission to be part of the provincial conference we are going to challenge that‚” he said.

He said unless the issue of political instability in the province in general and the Moses Mabhida region in particular was addressed‚ Moses Mabhida should not take part in the provincial conference.

“Should the national and provincial leadership fail to attend to these grievances‚ it will leave us with no option but to seek legal avenues to address the outstanding issues‚” he said.

“It’s not our interest as ANC activists to take this matter to court because we understand that there are pending engagements. For example‚ we’re expecting direct communication from the head office or provincial task team as branches to say ‘the conference is afoot on this date‚ this is how your delegation as branches has been constituted’.”