South Africa

Shaun Abrahams declines Jacob Zuma's request to withdraw prosecution

By Karyn Maughan - 05 June 2018 - 12:12
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams has indicated that the prosecution of former President Jacob Zuma will continue.
Image: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has refused a request by former president Jacob Zuma that the state withdraw his corruption case - pending the outcome of a legal battle over who will fund it.

In a letter written to Zuma’s lawyer Michael Hulley on June 4‚ and seen by TimesLIVE‚ Abrahams states:

“I regrettably cannot accede to your request for a 'stay of proceedings in all criminal and allied matters'. In the event it is assumed that I should direct that the criminal trial in the Durban High Court be withdrawn‚ I decline to do so.

“In my view‚ the Court must determine issues relating to the accused's legal representation and any defence applications in relation thereto.”

In other words‚ Zuma will need to persuade the Durban High Court to stay or withdraw his prosecution - which the state says it’ll be ready to begin in November.

The former president is currently facing court bids by both the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters to stop continued state funding of his defense costs.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku has confirmed that Abrahams declined Hulley’s request for a stay in Zuma’s prosecution pending the outcome of these applications. “Former president Zuma will be appearing in court on Friday‚ as scheduled‚” he said.

