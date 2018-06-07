South Africa

Zuma's chilling warning: 'They must not provoke me'

By Bongani Mthethwa - 07 June 2018 - 07:48
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses a Cosas briefing on Free Quality Basic education.
Image: Jackie Clausen

A confident former president Jacob Zuma signalled a warning to his detractors on Wednesday evening‚ two days before his next court appearance for corruption‚ warning them not to provoke him and describing the term “state capture” as a fabrication.

Zuma told a Congress of SA Students event in Durban: “There are people who like to talk about me‚ who are provoking me‚ and I’ve been keeping quiet when I was the president of the country in respect to them ... not that I didn’t have anything to say.

“I’m now not having responsibilities … and I want to warn them: they must keep quiet‚ they must discuss their organisation‚ not me.

“Because I have things to say about their organisation also. I don’t want to ... because I think I know why I was part of the struggle‚ why I’m part of the leadership.

“They must not provoke me‚” Zuma said.

