SACP tells Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up security
SACP leaders have advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up the security cluster because it may work against him.
Sources told Sowetan yesterday that the SACP's central executive committee meeting, which Ramaphosa addressed at the weekend, told him to appoint people he trusts to key positions in the cluster.
The security cluster includes head of the National Prosecuting Authority, the police minister, defence minister, police commissioner, inspector-general of intelligence and the head of the presidential protection service.
Previous presidents normally appointed people loyal to them to such positions.
Former president Jacob Zuma replaced most of the people when he took over from Thabo Mbeki, and when he stepped down most of the corruption allegations against him - and those close to him - were not investigated because head of the NPA Shaun Abrahams is alleged to have been his appointee.
"We told him that in the past, security forces were used to settle political scores. We said he must do something about strengthening the security cluster. Our intelligence is weak because security forces are fighting political battles," a source who attended the meeting said.
Another source said one leader spoke about a plan by pro-Zuma supporters to form a political party to challenge the ANC.
"Ramaphosa did not make any commitment to address our concerns, but he said all the issues raised will be attended to."
The SACP also wanted Ramaphosa to continue leading the fight against corruption, and demanded the reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance.
Yesterday, SACP national spokesman Alex Mashilo said Ramaphosa and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande were open and frank about the issues they discussed.
"These included measures to deal a heavy blow to state capture and corruption, and rebuilding alliance relations, including the issue of reconfiguration," Mashilo said.
The SACP was key to Zuma's ascendency to power as ANC president in 2007, subsequently becoming president of the country.
They fell out following several allegations of corruption, and the SACP supported Ramaphosa to succeed him.