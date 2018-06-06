SACP tells Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up security

SACP leaders have advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up the security cluster because it may work against him.

Sources told Sowetan yesterday that the SACP's central executive committee meeting, which Ramaphosa addressed at the weekend, told him to appoint people he trusts to key positions in the cluster.

The security cluster includes head of the National Prosecuting Authority, the police minister, defence minister, police commissioner, inspector-general of intelligence and the head of the presidential protection service.

Previous presidents normally appointed people loyal to them to such positions.

Former president Jacob Zuma replaced most of the people when he took over from Thabo Mbeki, and when he stepped down most of the corruption allegations against him - and those close to him - were not investigated because head of the NPA Shaun Abrahams is alleged to have been his appointee.