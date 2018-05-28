Cele asks family to wait for arrests in slain cop Mofokeng's case

Police sources say the death of Brigadier Malefetsane Mofokeng was a hit perpetrated by someone close to the Meadowlands police station's commander.

"We know the criminals who shot him and we are working hard to arrest them," said a police source.

"It's just a matter of time, but we are also looking into claims that his murder was orchestrated by someone close to him or someone who knows him."

"We strongly believe that it was a hit, but we can only confirm it once we've arrested and questioned the culprits."

Hundreds of police officers gathered at the Grace Bible Church on Saturday to bid farewell to the policeman.

Mofokeng was killed last week when two assailants ambushed him in his driveway at his Protea South home.

He was shot twice in his upper body and was confirmed dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, said Mofokeng's murderers would be apprehended in less than three days.

"We are committing less than 72 hours to know what happened.

"It would have been better for us to have made arrests before the funeral as we promised the family," Cele said.

"We know who they are. We are pleading with the family to just wait a bit."