Police in Limpopo have arrested what they believe to be two of the ringleaders behind violent protests that have wracked the Zaaiplaas area over the past few days‚ resulting in school buildings and a police van being torched.

Their arrests bring to seven the total number of suspects arrested since the violence began‚ but police say more arrests are expected.

The operation followed a meeting between the provincial police commissioner‚ Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba‚ and various stakeholders at which an agreement was reached to end the violent protests.