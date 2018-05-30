Soweto cops recover Land Rover and AK47 used in hijackings and business robberies.

Gauteng police have recovered a vehicle and firearms believed to have been used in the commission of “serious and violent” crimes.

“Police made a breakthrough in recovering a Land Rover‚ pistols and an AK47 believed to have been used for serious and violent crimes‚ including hijackings and business robberies‚” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

He said four men suspected to be gang members fled after a high-speed chase and shootout with members of the Soweto Flying Squad near Dube Railway Station on Tuesday.