Soweto cops recover Land Rover and AK47 used in hijackings and business robberies
Gauteng police have recovered a vehicle and firearms believed to have been used in the commission of “serious and violent” crimes.
“Police made a breakthrough in recovering a Land Rover‚ pistols and an AK47 believed to have been used for serious and violent crimes‚ including hijackings and business robberies‚” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.
He said four men suspected to be gang members fled after a high-speed chase and shootout with members of the Soweto Flying Squad near Dube Railway Station on Tuesday.
“A suspicious vehicle with four suspects was spotted by members of the Flying Squad who were on routine patrols. As they confronted the vehicle‚ it sped off and a shootout ensued. The suspects managed to abandon the vehicle and fled on foot.
“A high-density operation is being conducted around the area of Dube in Soweto to trace the suspects. On further investigation it was discovered that the vehicle had been hijacked in Honeydew during 2016. Two pistols and an AK47 were recovered inside the vehicle.”