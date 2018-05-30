Stick said the demotion “gave me a huge punch”.

“At that stage of my career as a coach‚ things were looking up‚" he said.

"(But) that situation gave me a huge punch and I kept on asking myself questions whether I was good enough ..... I also doubted myself‚” he said.

“You understand South Africa very well‚ we have so many challenges that we are facing in the country and I knew the day I signed to become a coach that there are going to be many challenges.

"I knew that there would be times where you go through potholes.

"But at the end of the day I know my value‚ I know what I can do and what I can contribute to the team as a coach.

“I am a very strong character.

"Where I come from‚ everyday is a struggle and you have to wake up every morning and make sure that you bring your best.

"I believe that I have what it takes and I don’t have a doubt at all about that.

"It is an honour to be back with the Springboks and represent my country‚ being away with the juniors helped me to be where I am currently.

"I am trusted by coach Rassie Erasmus‚ who is a highly experienced coach and we speak the same language.”

That chapter of his life is the past and Stick is now focused on the Springboks' first match of the season against Wales at the RFK Stadium in Washington‚ in the US‚ on Saturday.

“I am excited with the opportunities that guys like Makazole Mapimpi‚ Travis Ismaiel and Ivan van Zyl are going to get because they have been doing well‚" he said.

"As coaches we reward players when they are on form at their teams.

"I am also excited about a youngster like Embrose Papier who I have followed since his days at South Africa Schools - I coached him at South Africa U20.

"He is one of those X-factor players and I believe that he has got what it takes to be a world class scrumhalf in the future.” Stick also congratulated Siya Kolisi after his appointment this week as Springbok captain for the three Test matches against England next month.