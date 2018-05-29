Families of Life Esidimeni victims are still waiting for compensation from the Gauteng government‚ a provincial legislator revealed on Tuesday.

"The Gauteng Provincial Government has not yet made payments to the families of the Life Esidimeni patients who suffered and died‚ even though Justice Dikgang Moseneke set 19 June as the deadline for his arbitration award‚ which is only three weeks away‚" DA MPL Jack Bloom said in a statement.

"This is revealed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura in a written reply to my questions in the Gauteng Legislature."

Makhura said the process was under way and that officials were verifying the banking details of beneﬁciaries. He said the government would meet the deadline.

Bloom said he was concerned about the source of the funding‚ which he estimated could easily top R160.64 million‚ taking into account new claimants.