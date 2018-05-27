Two wounded in a shooting in Eldoraigne
Two men were wounded in a shooting incident in Eldoraigne south-west of Pretoria on Saturday night‚ ER24 reported.
ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said it was believed that the men were attacked in their home by alleged suspects.
“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 10.30pm‚ they were led inside the house to where they found a man seated on the couch. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and arm.
“Another man was found to have sustained moderate injuries.
“ER24 and another medical service on the scene transported the patients to hospital for further medical care‚” Van Huyssteen said.