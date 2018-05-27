Siyabonga Nomvethe has the heart to play on

AmaZulu veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe has indicated he is not ready to hang up his boots, but by the look of things the club wants to offer the seasoned campaigner a coaching role, instead.

Nomvethe, 40, started his professional career with African Wanders. He went on to play for Kaizer Chiefs, Udinese, Salernitana and Empoli in Italy and Djurgarden in Sweden, with the latter three being on loan.

He returned to South Africa and joined Orlando Pirates in 2006 before moving back to Europe to play for AaB 68 in Denmark. He came back to the country and joined Moroka Swallows in 2009, and won the PSL player of the season. Two years ago he joined AmaZulu.

His contract with Usuthu expires next month and the two parties are currently negotiating a new deal, according to the club's general manager Lunga Sokhela.

A source close to the negotiations told Sunday World that AmaZulu want to force Nomvethe to retire by offering him a job in the technical team, but Sokhela has refuted that claim.