Police officers tracking a gang of cash-in-transit robbers have killed a Pretoria homeowner and apparently critically injured his family after they apparently stormed the wrong house.

The publication understands that the two joggers were also shot and injured in the exchange of gunfire‚ and that two suspects had been arrested.

According to sources‚ the officers mistook the slain man’s house for the suspects’ hideout. There are multiple houses on the same property.

A police officer‚ who lives across the road from the house in Kilner Park‚ was injured when he ran to assist his neighbour‚ police sources said.

“Its f***ed up. The suspects who were in their cars were seen in the street. When they saw the cops they fled in their vehicles.

“Police stormed the house they thought was the safehouse‚ but its apparently the wrong house. For some reason one of the cops opened fire and then the others did. It’s a total mess‚” said a police source.

Another officer said several people were rushed to hospital.

“Its too early to say their conditions‚” he said‚ declining to say if women and children were among the injured.

Police spokesperson Captain Ilse Jones confirmed that a shooting had occurred‚ said she had no concrete details at this stage.

The operation was conducted by National Intervention Unit‚ the Special Task Force and Crime Intelligence Unit.

This is a developing story.