“We had to act then‚ although the group who had the weapons were not around.”

He said when officers approached the house‚ the suspects drove off in the vehicles in different directions.

“They were then engaged. Some were shot. Three were arrested. There were civilians hurt but not by us. They were injured by the suspects trying to escape. All those that were shot were suspects.”

Asked if weapons or equipment used in the commission of the heists were recovered‚ Mokotedi said no. He said the investigation was still very fluid.

“These are not your normal street tsotsis. They are incredibly dangerous.”

Asked about civilians who had been killed in the arrest‚ Mokotedi said as far as they were aware no one had died.

“Those that we engaged were only injured.”

Responding to allegations that the wrong house may have been raided‚ he said that the house they were looking for was on a property with multiple houses.

“The suspects that we were looking for‚ who are middle class citizens‚ were friends with a young man living in one of the houses. The other house was occupied by his parents‚” he told the publication from the scene on Thursday night.

“We were not after the parents of the young man or the young man‚ but the young man’s friend and crew who we heard were using the house as a safe house.”