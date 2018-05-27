Former president Robert Mugabe has reportedly been offered political asylum in Equatorial Guinea. A leading weekly‚ The Standard‚ quoting sources‚ reported that Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo had paid a visit to his close friend Mugabe at his private residence‚ the Blue Roof in Borrowdale‚ where the offer had been made.

However‚ Mugabe is said to have warmly declined the offer.

"This is my home‚ I will die here. I will visit you as and when I want to but I will never abandon my people‚" Mugabe is reported to have said.

The paper also reported that Mugabe had complained that his successor‚ President Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ was keeping a close watch on his movements.