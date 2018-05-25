No one died in Pretoria takedown of cash-in-transit robbery suspects: Hawks
Two suspects are in hospital under police guard and two more are in police custody‚ after their dramatic arrest in Queenswood‚ Pretoria‚ on Thursday night by officers tracking an alleged gang of cash-in-transit robbers.
No one was killed‚ contrary to a report quoting on-scene officials when the publication reported on the operation earlier on Friday‚ the Hawks said.
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement: “The Hawks together with Crime Intelligence followed up on information that there was a group of suspects that was planning to execute a cash-in-transit robbery in Pretoria. With the assistance of the SAPS Task Force members‚ the team went to the house and as they approached‚ they saw a vehicle parked at the vicinity with three suspects inside.
“It transpired that the vehicle was stolen and as they were about to execute the arrest‚ the suspects sped off and a chase ensued. The suspects‚ in their attempt to escape‚ rammed into a civilian vehicle.
“Two of the suspects were shot whilst the other was arrested attempting to escape on foot. A fourth suspect was arrested at the house.”
Capt Mulamu strongly rejected an assertion that officers had targeted the wrong house during the operation.
He stated categorically: “No person was killed‚ the suspects were driving a stolen vehicle and the house that was targeted was positive.”
Meanwhile‚ the suspects aged between 24 and 29 are expected to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court next week on charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of stolen vehicle.
Investigations are continuing.