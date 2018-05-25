Two suspects are in hospital under police guard and two more are in police custody‚ after their dramatic arrest in Queenswood‚ Pretoria‚ on Thursday night by officers tracking an alleged gang of cash-in-transit robbers.

No one was killed‚ contrary to a report quoting on-scene officials when the publication reported on the operation earlier on Friday‚ the Hawks said.

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement: “The Hawks together with Crime Intelligence followed up on information that there was a group of suspects that was planning to execute a cash-in-transit robbery in Pretoria. With the assistance of the SAPS Task Force members‚ the team went to the house and as they approached‚ they saw a vehicle parked at the vicinity with three suspects inside.