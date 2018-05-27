Peter Sephuma in hot water for assault, indecency

Legendary actor and prolific soapie producer Peter Sephuma has been arrested by the police for allegedly touching the private parts of his girlfriend's friend, and showing her his penis.

Sephuma, who played Miles Vilakazi on e.tv's popular drama Rhythm City, was charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure and detained on Monday at the Douglasdale police station, where he spent a night.

He was taken to the Randburg Magistrate's Court the following day and released after the prosecutor decided not to place the case on the roll and asked the investigating officer to obtain more information about the alleged incidents.

