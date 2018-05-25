Pregnant mom hooked on nyaope

"That night I slept like a baby. I forgot everything that was troubling me," she said.

At 17 she had her first child, now aged nine. She gave birth to two more children now aged six and two. She started using nyaope shortly before the two-year-old was born. She said all her children were healthy.

Luvhengo took puffs from a tightly wrapped joint laced with nyaope, marijuana and tobacco as she spoke.

Until two weeks ago Luvhengo had been sleeping at a disused basketball court in Johannesburg CBD. The location makes it easier for her to hustle and beg for money to feed her craving.

Luvhengo said she usually needed up to eight packets of nyaope a day, which cost about R20 each, to get the desired high. If she doesn't get her fix she begins to have withdrawal symptoms. "It's painful. One minute you feel hot and the next you are feeling cold. The pains have gotten worse since the pregnancy but I'm trying to cut down. This is my first joint for the day," she said.

To get money Luvhengo begs on the streets.

"I normally tell people I need money for food; that's my story."

With nights getting colder, she has gone back home to Soweto from where she commutes to town daily to hustle.