Ten months into their whirlwind marriage‚ Sophie Ndaba and Max Lichaba are stronger than ever‚ despite naysayers trying to dampen their glow.

Reports that Sophie and Max secretly tied the knot in Italy first emerged in December last year. Even though both were shy to speak about their romance then‚ they've since stepped out of their shells.

Now in an interview with Move! magazine Max opened up about how he knew Sophie was the one from the moment he met her.

Max said that even though some people tried to deter him from marrying her‚ it was no match for how he felt about her.