Marli van Breda's ex-boyfriend Stefan van der Westhuizen was one of three people who wept in court on Monday when Henri van Breda was convicted of the murder of his parents and brother and attempted murder of Marli‚ his sister.

"I think in certain verdicts people's opinions matter. Like my opinion might be different than other people's opinions‚ and I think I'm happy about the outcome. But we'll see in two weeks with the postponement how it will be‚" said Van der Westhuizen.

"(Henri) was a good friend of mine for a year - more than a year - and he was actually my best friend. It was very emotional for me to see him in that state and I felt very sorry for him‚" he said outside the Cape Town High Court‚ his eyes still red from crying.

He reiterated that he was very happy with the judgment. Although the possibility of multiple life sentences would have already weighed heavily on his defence team‚ who meticulously scrutinised and jotted down notes after every word spoken by Judge Siraj Desai‚ Van Breda did not slump when police cuffed his hands and led him to the cells below the court.

He also took his time‚ resisting a shove from a police officer to say something to his girlfriend Daniella‚ who was visibly distraught after the proceedings.