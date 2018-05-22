New principal fears for her life

A principal of Wiseman Cele Secondary School in Tshepisong, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, has resigned fearing for her life just three weeks after joining the school.

The principal, who asked not to be named, was threatened with a gun on Friday by gangsters who allegedly peddled drugs using pupils at the school.

The school governing body (SGB) chairman David Khaba confirmed the principal's resignation, saying she feared for her life.

Yesterday the school was forced to shut down and pupils were sent home after teachers failed to pitch for classes also claiming they feared for the lives.

A group of concerned parents arrived at the school to protect their children but no learning could take place.

According to Khaba, there was a pupil who was caught by patrollers with drugs and money last week.

The pupil, Khaba said, revealed who had given him the drugs, leading to arrests of two alleged drug dealers.

On Friday, the alleged drug dealers who had been released on bail came to school under the pretence they wanted to apologise to the principal.

An SGB member Diketso Kwapeng said when the men were refused entry, they pulled guns on the patrollers.

"The principal is new and I guess they wanted to see the person who is disturbing their operation as they [used to] do as they please before," he said.

Kwapeng said the SGB had to organise for the principal's escort home on Friday.

"We are not going to allow drug lords to take over our school."

A parent Tandeka Diniso, 35, said parents were willing to do anything to protect the school.

"In the three weeks that she [the principal] has been at this school we have seen tremendous change in the behaviour of both the teachers and the pupils. The department should provide us with private security to ensure everyone's safety here at school," Diniso said.

Gauteng department of education spokesman Steve Mabona said they will comment today after consulting the school management.