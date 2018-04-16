Documents seen by our reporters showed not just the vehicles targeted by the agencies‚ but also immovable properties they wanted to set upon. These included properties and farms in Mpumalanga‚ the Free State‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ Cape Town and Johannesburg. In total‚ more than 30 properties across the country were in the crosshairs.

This comes over the NPA obtained a restraint order for R250-million against those charged in relation to the Estina diary project in Vrede in the Free State.

Among those targeted in the order are Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments‚ Islandsite Investments 180‚ Confidents Concept and Sahara Computers.

NPA spokeswoman Bulelwa Makeke confirmed that Monday’s raids on the Gupta compound were linked to this court order.

The authority said in a statement on Monday that the order was obtained on April 11 in the Bloemfontein High Court. The R250-million is linked to alleged theft‚ fraud and money laundering. This is a provisional amount pending the criminal trial and convictions.

“The said order is a result of ongoing criminal investigations by the Hawks (DPCI) which led to the arrest and institution of criminal prosecution against the aforesaid entities and individuals‚” the NPA said in a statement. “The AFU will apply for a confiscation order for the recovery of the said amount and or any related amounts.”