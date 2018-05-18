The National Prosecuting Authority’s “do or die” battle to retain control over R250-million in Gupta assets should be decided in the coming weeks – but already both the state and the Guptas are trying to claim victory.

And that’s understandable‚ given that the fight over the preservation of the Gupta assets is linked directly to the strength of the Estina “scam” case against them.

The Guptas and their associates are adamant that there is little to no evidence that will lead to them being convicted on charges of money-laundering and fraud linked to the Vrede Dairy Project‚ which the Guptas have always insisted they were not involved in and did not benefit from.

But the state insists it has more than enough evidence to show that Gupta-linked companies benefited corruptly from the alleged scam – and to justify the freezing of their assets‚ which include 43 residential‚ farm and business properties‚ two aircraft‚ a helicopter‚ a Porsche‚ Lamborghini‚ Range Rovers and other cars and Bank accounts belonging to Oakbay Investments and Sahara Computers. These assets will be subject to confiscation if and when the state succeeds in convicting those implicated in the alleged scam – and it can be shown that certain companies or individuals benefited from that scam.