Davido gave his bae a Porsche and the internet went bonkers
You may have been forgiven for thinking the world had ended this week when Naija muso Davido gave his girl‚ Chioma Avril Rowland‚ a Porsche for her birthday.
You may have been forgiven for thinking the world had ended this week when Naija muso Davido gave his girl‚ Chioma Avril Rowland‚ a Porsche for her birthday.
While most of us are just lucky to get cake for our b-day from bae‚ the star was showing us all up with his fancy gift.
The car‚ a Porsche 911‚ is worth around R1.5-million
According to several reports from Nigeria‚ Davido professed his love for his boo at the party.
“I am in love. Some people are in love they are scared to say it. I’m not afraid‚" he said.
Meanwhile the gift has caused a commotion online‚ with comedian Mc Lively creating a skit where Davido is labelled "a terrorist" for splurging on the car.
Davido is a TERRORIST!!!— Mc LIVELY (@mc_lively_) May 1, 2018
What does he expect normal humans like me and you to do now??🤕🤕
How will we show love🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️#davido#assurance#porshe#naija#funny pic.twitter.com/qq7G4KAzsd
While comedian Ayo Makun cried on Instagram over how Davido has ruined every birthday gift ever.
"Davido you don't have respect. I need to rush and go and block you from appearing on my wife's timeline. This Porsche assurance gift is too much for your age na. How much Miracle won after waiting on the lord for three months in Big Brother Nigeria?"
And that wasn't even half of the jokes people were sharing about Davido's gift.
Davido’s baby mamas to Chioma right now 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/YqvWdqHL3n— klintonCOD Comedian (@klintoncod) May 1, 2018
So what Davido bought for Chioma in one night took Miracle 3 months to achieve 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U6vooeREv8— #ShareACokeWithSuperEagles (@badgalmaddie_) May 1, 2018