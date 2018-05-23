Parliament has officially handed over the evidence it gathered during its inquiry into the alleged capture of Eskom by the Guptas to the judicial commission of inquiry headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

This is according to senior ANC MP and National Assembly house chairperson responsible for committees Cedric Frolick‚ who was speaking in the assembly during a debate on Parliament's budget for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Frolick told MPs that he last week handed over "volumes of transcripts and other evidence" to former auditor-general Terence Nombembe who is now the lead investigator of the judicial inquiry into the state capture.

"Volumes of transcripts of committee minutes and other evidence that was before the respective committees were handed over to the commission. It was agreed that the National Assembly would co-operate closely with the inquiry as the need arises‚" said Frolick.

Frolick also used his speech to laud MPs and parliamentary staff who had taken part in the alleged capture of ESKOM and other publicly-owned companies.

In particular‚ he mentioned Advocate Nthuthuzelo Vanara‚ the evidence leader of the Eskom inquiry‚ whose life was threatened and who was offered a bribe to quash the inquiry.