Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga‚ who was considered to be a frontrunner to replace Thuli Madonsela but lost out to Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ has offered a tip to "new broom" Cyril Ramaphosa as he cleans house.

While he did not name anyone‚ it was a clear reference to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The new broom in SA is quite busy cleaning up‚ I must say. My advice to him as one who has been in the cleaning business for a while is that some stains are quite stubborn and may need a very strong detergent‚" said Malunga.