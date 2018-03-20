South Africa

'Cleaning advice' for Ramaphosa from Kevin Malunga

By Staff Reporter - 20 March 2018 - 11:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga‚ who was considered to be a frontrunner to replace Thuli Madonsela but lost out to Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ has offered a tip to "new broom" Cyril Ramaphosa as he cleans house.

While he did not name anyone‚ it was a clear reference to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The new broom in SA is quite busy cleaning up‚ I must say. My advice to him as one who has been in the cleaning business for a while is that some stains are quite stubborn and may need a very strong detergent‚" said Malunga.

Last night Ramaphosa suspended SARS boss Tom Moyane. Since becoming SA president earlier this year‚ Ramaphosa has also announced a cabinet reshuffle and appointed deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to lead the investigations into allegations of state capture. And Jacob Zuma has also been told he must face corruption charges predating his presidency.

Malunga is outspoken on Twitter and has long been flighting his efforts to combat corruption within his role at the protector's office.

Malunga in 2016 was amongst the would-be public protectors who accused the State Security Agency of having prejudiced their chances of getting the job after it submitted false information on their background checks to the legislature.

Under Madonsela‚ Malunga publicly expressed differences with her on the way in which she ran the office‚ especially when conducting highly politicised investigations and how she engaged with MPs. But equally‚ during the 2016 interviews‚ he called for corrupt political servants to be jailed‚ arguing that SA was becoming like other African countries where corruption was a way of life.

Both he and Mkhwebane are now facing a possible inquiry by a parliamentary ad hoc committee into their fitness to hold office following her directive that the legislature amend the Constitution to alter the Reserve Bank’s mandate.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
Life Esidimeni families react after awarded R1.2-million compensation
X