Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo‚ who is heading the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture‚ has rejected objections by the Economic Freedom Fighters to the appointment of former auditor-general Terence Nombembe.

Zondo announced the appointment of Nombembe as the commission’s head of investigations on March 7.

Nombembe is the CEO of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

On March 9‚ the EFF raised an objection to Nombembe’s appointment‚ alleging that as Saica CEO Nombembe received a donation of R1.27-million from Trillian Capital‚ a company implicated in state capture.

The money was for the Thuthuka Bursary Fund (TBF)‚ which Saica formed to help previously disadvantage groups enter the accounting profession.