Official in hot water for aiding sex-pest principal.

A district official has been charged with misleading the Gauteng department of education after he forged the date on a principal's resignation letter.

The Boksburg official fraudulently legitimised the resignation of Reiger Park Secondary School principal whose sex videos with pupils went viral in January.

The department could not charge him as it was reported that he resigned from the school in October last year.

However, an independent law firm contracted by the department discovered that the principal only resigned on January 15, two weeks before the videos went viral.

Gauteng education spokesman Steve Mabona confirmed the district official has been charged for allegedly misleading the department.