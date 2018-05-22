Members of the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) are expected to picket outside the offices of Bidvest Group in Midrand on Tuesday.

“In our view‚ this strike is part of our on-going #Scraplabourbills campaign we initiated‚ with our federation SAFTU and other progressive working class and left organisations to fight against the attacks on the trade union movement and working class by President Ramaphosa‚” said union president Mametlwe Sebei.

The workers who will be partaking in the strike are employed by Adcock Ingram‚ a company in which Bidvest has a controlling stake.

“Since Bidvest acquired the controlling stake in the company in 2014‚ it imposed a draconian and highly repressive anti-worker and anti-union industrial relations and disciplinary policies‚” Sebei said.