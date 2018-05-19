An agreement on wage increases for the public sector has been reached‚ the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) has announced.

The agreement follows protracted negotiations between the parties.

The salary adjustment‚ backdated to April 1‚ is 7.7% for salary levels 1 to 7; 6.5% for salary levels 8 to 10; and 6% for salary levels 11 and 12.

Parties have also agreed to the equalisation of pay progression across the public service at 1.5% per annum‚ the PSCBC said.

They have also agreed to the delinking of the payment of the housing allowance of spouses.

PSBCBC general secretary Frikkie de Bruin said the parties would reconvene on Monday to sign the agreement.