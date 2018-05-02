Ace Magashule calls on members to join workers' fight against VAT hike

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on party members to join workers when they protest against the increase in value-added tax.

The VAT increase was announced in February by then finance minister Malusi

Gigaba to raise additional revenue in order to meet the budget shortfall. The move was criticised as it would impact heavily on ordinary citizens.

Magashule's remarks are a clear contradiction to the position of the ANC-led government moreover as he is the custodian of the party.

"We must walk the talk. ANC branches on the ground must join the workers when the workers fight against VAT. SACP and Cosatu have raised this issue of VAT," Magashule said during the May Day rally in Vanderbijlpark yesterday.

This comes at the time trade unions are gearing up for a fight following the increase of VAT from 14% to 15% with

effect from last month. The move will see consumers paying more for all goods except certain food items such as maize meal. Following Gigaba's announcement, the government said it was considering to add more basic goods to the list of zero-rated foodstuffs as an attempt to mitigate the impact of the hike on the poor.

Cosatu Gauteng secretary Dumisani Dakile agreed with Magashule, saying: "We agree with him on this one. He is quite correct. You can't remove ANC members from community issues. ANC members are still affected by the hardships."

Magashule was joined by ANC Gauteng acting chairman David Makhura, SACP national chairman Senzeni Zokwana, ANC national executive committee member Jeff Radebe and Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali at the rally.