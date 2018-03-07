The majority union at Enterprise Foods’ Polokwane plant has reached an agreement with management that workers will return to work on Wednesday to assist in cleaning up operations.

Parent company Tiger Brands shut down operations at its Enterprise Foods’ manufacturing plants in Polokwane and Germiston on Sunday following an announcement by the department of health that the Limpopo plant had been identified as the source of the listeriosis outbreak in the country.

Tiger Brands also recalled all products manufactured at the two plants.

Listeriosis has killed 180 people since it was identified early last year.

Earlier in the day‚ the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) said all workers were instructed to take leave as from Tuesday (March 6).

On Tuesday evening‚ Nupsaw general secretary Success Mataitsane said the union - which represents 400 of the 450 workers at the plant - reached an agreement with management that workers would not be put on leave any longer‚ but would return to work.