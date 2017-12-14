The South African Federation of Trade Unions and #OutsourcingMustFall are marching in Johannesburg on Thursday in protest against outsourcing and the use of casual workers in the public and private sectors.

They are demanding that employers in the public service hire staff directly‚ provide medical aids and provident funds and pay a minimum wage of no less than R10‚000 a month.

The groups also want government to scrap the use of labour brokers and called on Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to permanently employ all city workers.

“The Life Esidimeni outrage has highlighted in the most extreme and horrific way the dire consequences of outsourcing to outside organizations work as important as medical care‚ without any proper checks on the quality of the care being offered‚” the federation said in a joint statement on Thursday.