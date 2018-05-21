President Cyril Ramaphosa is moving with speed in a bid to halt the political killings that continue unabated in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba‚ Justice Minister Michael Masutha‚ National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole are meeting in Durban on Monday to deal with killings.

“The security cluster has been instructed by the president to solve all high profile cases and KZN political killings. A team of ministers (Minister of Police‚ State Security‚ Justice‚ Head of NPA and National Police Commissioner) are convening a meeting on Monday in Durban in this regard‚” said Cele’s spokeswoman Nonkululeko Phokane.

The meeting follows Ramaphosa’s visit on Tuesday last week to the home of slain ANC activist Musawenkosi “Maqatha” Mchunu at KwaPata in Pietermaritzburg. Mchunu was shot dead in his driveway on May 11. He had led several marches demanding that the Moses Mabhida regional conference be postponed‚ that the ANC regional executive committee be disbanded and that corruption in the municipalities under the uMgungundlovu District be investigated.