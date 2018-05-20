Three people were arrested within an hour after they allegedly robbed a fast food outlet in Port Elizabeth on Friday night.

At about 6.30pm on Friday‚ a fast food outlet in Circular Drive in Walmer was robbed by two men at gunpoint‚ police said.

One suspect had requested a bottle of water and as the attendant went to fetch the water‚ he pulled out a firearm and demanded cash.

Cash was taken from the till.

Police said the shop attendant had activated a panic button and the suspects had run out.