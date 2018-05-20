'I told him that I didn't join the ANC for sex'

Faith Harvest Bible Church leader and North West CR17 supporter Bishop Max Lazarus Maumela is being accused by a married Mahikeng-based ANCYL member of victimising her after she rejected his proposal to know her in the biblical sense.

Maumela, who hogged media headlines when he organised the #President Zuma Must Go march, declined to comment on the allegations.

"Are you serious? Why do you call me to discuss a WhatsApp conversation? Write the story. I will only respond after the story has been published and that will be interesting."

Lebo Genda, a regional executive committee member of Ngaka Modiri ANCYL and supporter of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency campaign last year, told Sunday World that Maumela, who introduced himself as CR17 convenor in North West, held several meetings with her and other CR17 supporters to plot premier Supra Mahumapelo's downfall. She alleged she was shocked when Maumela, who is based in Joburg, sent her a WhatsApp message on April 21.

