'Harmless boy' shot dead after robbery.

The stepmother of a 24-year-old Cape Town man who was killed by a policeman says her family is "still in shock".

Darren Maggott was shot dead yesterday by a flying squad member while he was being hunted as a suspect in a robbery at a Stellenberg superette the previous day. In that incident, a man in a balaclava and hoodie stole cash and fled in a white car.

According to Yolandi Maggott, Darren - who lived with his grandparents in Durbanville - went to see detectives after they raided his house the previous night looking for him, but fled from Durbanville police station because "he was scared".

"The officers told us that he wasn't under arrest, and that he had panicked after voluntarily going to the police station," she said. "They said that there was no evidence that he was guilty and that they were only looking for him."