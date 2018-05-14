Mother's Day turned into a nightmare for a Pietermaritzburg family who allegedly watched their daughter being shot by her husband on Sunday.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that Edenvale Hospital nurse Ntombizodwa Charlotte Dlamini‚ 42‚ was shot and killed at her family home in Richmond Crest at about 3pm on Sunday after an argument.

"The victim sustained two shot wounds in the chest and was certified dead at the scene. The suspect fled the scene and was later found in Richmond area with a gunshot wound on the chin. A case of murder was opened at Alexandra Road police station and an inquest was opened at Richmond police station for investigation."

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Sibongiseni Dhlomo has described as "barbaric" and "cruel". In a statement‚ Dhlomo said it is alleged that Dlamini and her husband first got involved in an altercation on Saturday‚ which resulted in her being severely assaulted and injured.