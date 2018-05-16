A Hawker was hit by a stray bullet during a road rage incident in Johannesburg‚ police said on Wednesday.

“The victim‚ who was shot in the lower body‚ was taken to hospital by an ambulance‚” said Captain Xoli Mbele.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is alleged that a 29-year old taxi driver had an argument with the other driver of a maroon Toyota Corolla. The taxi driver pulled the driver out of his car and assaulted him with his hands; the driver of the Toyota Corolla‚ 36‚ drew his firearm and shot one of the hawkers selling clothes in the street‚” said Mbele.

“The driver of the Toyota Corolla came to the station to report about the incident.”

Both the triggerman and the taxi driver have since been arrested.

“The driver of a taxi was arrested for assault with an intention to cause grievous bodily harm while the driver of the Toyota Corolla was arrested for attempted murder and his firearm confiscated.”

Both are expected to appear in court soon.