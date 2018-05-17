A police station commander from Soweto Brig Malefetsana Mofokeng was shot and killed as he arrived at his home in Protea South on Wednesday evening.

Gauteng police spokeswoman Brig Mathapelo Peters said preliminary reports indicated that the Brigadier had just arrived home between 6.30pm and 7pm when he was accosted by unknown suspects who then shot him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was certified dead‚ Peters said.

Mofokeng was station commander of the Meadowlands Police Station.

“We have appealed to the members of the public who might have seen the attack to come forward and assist the police with their investigations‚” Peters said.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Deliwe de Lange said police would leave no stone unturned to find the perpetrators of these incessant and heartless attacks on members of the police.

“In fact‚ we will not be deterred or discouraged from staying true to our commitment and calling‚ which is to serve and to protect the residents of Gauteng and the country”‚ De Lange said.

De Lange‚ on behalf of the police‚ extended condolences to the family and colleagues of the station commander.