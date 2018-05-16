Two little girls who went missing at the weekend have been found dead in an open veld in Thokoza‚ Johannesburg police said on Wednesday.

"The two girls‚ aged eight and nine‚ were last seen playing together on Sunday afternoon in Thokoza. The girls were reported missing to the police the following day and the search started immediately‚" said Captain Mavela Masondo.

"The bodies were discovered by the community member who alerted the police. A manhunt has since been launched by the police who are appealing to anyone who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to please contact the nearest police station‚" he added.

Masondo said the girls were found with bruises around their necks.

He said they were awaiting post-mortem results to determine exactly how they had died.

Meanwhile‚ Gauteng's Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange said she was shocked and appalled by incident.

She has since appointed a team of detectives and crime intelligence officers to investigate.

“I am also urging the community to work closely with the police in finding the heartless killers‚" Deliwe said.