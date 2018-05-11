Slain man's gun to be central in Siam Lee murder case

A gun belonging to a slain Durban man - found when police raided the home of the man accused of the kidnapping and murder of escort Siam Lee – is expected to become a central piece of evidence in the state’s case.

On Thursday Regional Court magistrate Mohamed Motala heard testimony of investigating officer Rajan Govender who‚ for the first time‚ showed the state’s hand.

The 29-year-old businessman‚ who cannot be named until he tenders a plea in respect of a rape charge he faces‚ has been in custody for nearly four months.

He was arrested ten days after Lee went missing from the brothel where she worked with her mother in Durban North.