Hillbrow Suicide: man's body dangles from building for hours before removal

The body of a 24-year-old man who allegedly committed suicide was left hanging from a high-rise building in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, yesterday for more than six hours, causing a public spectacle.

Hillbrow residents were left stunned when the man, who had allegedly hanged himself with a washing line, spent the entire day hanging from the roof of Sentinel block of flats.

The reasons for the alleged suicide were unclear, but neighbours close to his family and his girlfriend said he woke up in the middle of the night to take a phone call - and that was the last time his girlfriend saw him alive.

His brother, who did not want to be named, said the family was in great pain but had to put it aside to deal with recovering his body.

"My other brothers are also here, and we're waiting to see what happens next."

The man was said to be a Zimbabwean national.

Thandi Sibanda, who lives in the area, said she was traumatised to see the body of the man hanging from the roof the whole day.