MUT student murder: Court hears that accused has assault conviction

The man accused of the murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo has a previous assault conviction.

In a tailored blue suit‚ Thabani Mzolo appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday before a packed gallery of police‚ politicians and supporters of Khumalo.

His quiet demeanour was a far cry from his first appearance last week‚ when he grinned and gestured the pulling of triggers as he was led to the cells.

On Thursday Magistrate Mahomed Motala heard that the 23-year-old had been previously convicted for assault and that the residential addresses provided were still in the process of being verified. No further information was given about his assault conviction. The matter was adjourned for a formal bail application on May 17.