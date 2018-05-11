Parliament has called on police to prioritise the investigation into Thursday afternoon’s fatal attack at a mosque in KwaZulu-Natal.

The cause of the incident is unknown‚ but police‚ private security and paramedics have confirmed that three men stormed the Imam Hussain Mosque in Ottawa in Verulam‚ north of Durban.

Two men had their throats slit and other man was stabbed in the attack. One of the men whose throat was slit died in hospital.

Parts of the mosque were also set alight.